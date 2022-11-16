To the editor: According to the United Nations the world reached a population of 8 billion people on Nov. 15! The United States now has a population of 338 million. When I was born in 1937 the world population was 2 billion and the U.S. population was 129 million. What an incredible growth in such a short period of time. The U.S. feels like a totally different place now than it was when I was growing up. Now it is projected that the world population will reach 9.7 billion in 2050 and 10.4 billion in 2100. The United States is projected to grow by nearly 79 million people in the next four decades, from about 338 million to 417 million.
The combination of population size and consumption rates is having a devastating impact on all life on Earth in many ways. It is causing the 7th Great Extinction as more and more other species do not have a place to live. The world could lose more than a quarter of its forests for food production alone by 2050 to feed the growing human population.
Yes, climate change is a direct result of population growth. Global carbon emissions have more than doubled from 17 billion tons in 1974 when the population was at 4 billion. And a growing population is only going to make it worse as humanity will need nearly 50 percent more energy by 2050. And the U.S. with 4 percent of the world’s population has generated approximately 20 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions.
We each have a responsibility to deal with population growth both on the individual level and in the larger community. I urge everyone to talk and act on population growth to the extent that they can. We need talk and action at the family, community, state, and national governmental levels. This should include civic and spiritual organizations.
Noted Vermont climate change author and activist Bill McKibben wrote the book "Maybe One: A case for Smaller Families" back in 1999. He has been right on climate change and let’s follow his suggestions on family size.
George Plumb
Washington, Nov. 12
Plumb is a board member of Better(not bigger)Vermont and Buddhist Peace Action Vermont.