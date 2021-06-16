To the editor: I was wondering if anyone in the Brattleboro Select Board has considered putting forward a resolution similar to Northampton’s R-21.207 to get on par with the re-emerging science and follow the direction of other nearby Massachusetts cities, like Cambridge and Somerville.
It’s a terrible use of resources to police and prosecute possession of natural medicines, many of which are abundant local species! Psychedelic plants also have a proven track record of success in helping alleviate and cure opiate addictions, which just from walking through downtown, we know is a local concern. A strong resolution from the city of Brattleboro to the police department, and an order to the Windham County district attorney to not take on cases involving psychedelic plants, would go a long way in bringing us up to speed with other local progressive jurisdictions, and prevent someone picking a Psilocybe semilanceata specimen in their yard from becoming an instant criminal!
I think something identical to Northampton’s resolution would be perfect for Brattleboro and Windham County.
Regards,
Benjamin Gleicher
Ashfield, Mass., June 13