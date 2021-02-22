To the editor: What you are looking at is my spare tire installed this afternoon, the result of driving unintentionally into a crater pothole on snow covered Route 9 last evening.
Here is what I learned from reading the front page of Saturday’s (Feb. 20) Brattleboro Reformer ("Fixing potholes ... and a few craters").
“Barrett said the state is going to soon be rebuilding a stretch of Route 9 from Edward Heights west towards Wilmington, but the stretch of Western Avenue that is at its worst goes from Edward Heights towards the Interstate 91 interchange before Main Street. He noted improvements were made last year near the Exit 2 offramp, which had been a challenge for his crews.
"Rep. Mollie Burke, P/D-Windham-2-2 (the story continues), wrote to the Vermont Agency of Transportation at the end of August and was told the state was aware of the segment of road but a lot of other projects were on deck. She said it looked like it wasn’t going to happen until fiscal year 2025, but she hopes more federal funds could bump the date up."
This is simply unacceptable news.
How can we, the general public, lobby the state for assistance in getting this section ... from Edward Heights to Exit 2, I-91, replaced before 2025?
In the meantime, does the town bear financial responsibility to compensate for ruined tires?
Thank you,
Susan Avery
Brattleboro, Feb. 20