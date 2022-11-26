To the editor: In response to the Wednesday, Nov. 16, front-page article on the Guilford public records complaint, I just want to thank our Guilford Select Board for their dedicated service in the face of repeated aggressive challenges from a group within our community. While I am sorry this group feels as they do, the recent Guilford election results for state representative and local justices of the peace showed that a significant majority of Guilford voters do not share their views or agenda.

Paula Marks

Guilford, Nov. 16