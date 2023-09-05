To the Editor: I appreciated learning about the first Leadership and Courage Award that’s being granted to Ann Braden, the founder of GunSense Vermont (“GunSense to recognize founder in Brattleboro”; Brattleboro Reformer, Aug. 31).
GunSense began after the shooting of 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut on December 14, 2012. A distraught 20-year-old man had access to guns and, in his rage, targeted these people.
It turns out that both Ann and I had been residents of Newtown in the past. She, as a young adult, and I, as a parent. One of my Cub Scouts, years later, was a first-responder to the shooting. The trauma that this young man endures has become emblematic of what millions of Americans — who have been harmed by gun violence — endure as relatives and friends, as survivors, as targets, as law enforcement, EMTs and hospital staff, and as communities.
Leadership and courage? This sensible and brave person, Ann, has successfully advocated for the safety and well-being of our communities. When guns change from tools for hunting and law-enforcement to weapons of anger, intimidation, and impulsive self-harm, we must act to promote safety.
Beyond Ann’s advocacy for sensible gun laws, I appreciate the leadership and courage of Vermont’s Legislature and Governor. With recent laws, Vermonters have a better chance for safety and well-being. It’s sensible to restrict guns from those committing domestic assault, and from those acting as a threat to themselves or others and needing a “time out.” It’s sensible that those transferring guns privately would require the oversight of a licensed dealer and a background check.
Laws tell us to wear seat belts, use car seats for young children, wear helmets on motorcycles, leash our dogs in public, and stop our cars for people in crosswalks — all for the safety and well-being of the community. And now, many thousands of Vermonters expect and value sensible laws to reduce gun violence.
Thank you, Ann and GunSense Vermont!
Yours sincerely,
Catie G. Berg
Brattleboro, Sept. 2