Praise for naked man in parade
To the editor: I have felt grief and anger since May 2 when the Supreme Court draft decision on abortion rights was leaked to the public. I was equally appalled when the decision came down on June 24.
It took until July 4 to write this letter — inspired by the courage of Ivan Hennessey in the Brattleboro 4th of July Parade.
Some people viewing the spectacle of a naked man covered in fake blood were more offended by his nudity than by the fake gore with which he covered himself. They were more frightened that their children might see normal male anatomy than by the fact that the Supreme Court has turned back the clock 50 years.
I don’t believe the state legislatures that rushed to outlaw what women can do with their bodies gave any thought to restricting what a man can do with his genitals or the sperm that comes out of them. Every voice championing abortion restrictions focuses on the woman, as if somehow women alone cause themselves to become pregnant.
These primarily male anti-abortion voices blather about how their states support women through unwanted pregnancies. Why, they can just give up the child for adoption! Easy-Peasy! I am an adoptive parent, and I can tell you that there is nothing easy about that process. If you are lucky, someone you don’t know hands you a baby that has been relinquished by someone who has been forced by circumstance to make a heart-breaking choice.
Women do not just randomly decide to get an abortion one day because they are bored, or there happens to be a clinic around the corner.
It is a painful and difficult choice to make, if they are lucky enough to live somewhere that it’s legal, if they are lucky enough to have the resources, if they have the emotional fortitude to run a gauntlet of hateful protesters, only to go through an invasive medical procedure and then experience the same abuse on their way out.
If somehow you think that all of that is easier and more acceptable than seeing a man without his clothes on, then that really is too bad.
What would happen if 5 million men in pink hats marched on Washington D.C. and on their state capitals, to support of a person’s right to choose the medical care that is right for them? What would happen if state legislatures, when outlawing abortion care, thought for a moment about how a pregnancy starts? What would happen if we held sperm donors responsible in any meaningful way?
If you don’t want an abortion, don’t get one. But don’t presume to make that choice for anyone else.
Well done, Ivan.
Laurie Indenbaum
Athens, July 7