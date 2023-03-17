To the editor: I want to thank the incredible staff at Pine Heights at Brattleboro Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation, for all their dedicated and hard work during these waning COVID times. I want you to know that your dedication and compassion go a long way in keeping both residents and family members safe, healthy and comfortable. I want to express my sincere gratitude for all the service and support you provided to my mom, Marguerite Madonna, who recently passed.
Gene and Diane Wrinn
Guilford, March 6