Prescription drug prices go up as locally-owned pharmacies go down

To the editor: I second Gino Palmeri's remarks in a letter to the editor ("Hotel Pharmacy will be missed," Jan. 9) about the loss of Brattleboro's Hotel Pharmacy, which has been a boon to our community, thanks to the Giamartinos' welcoming style of management, fair pricing, and always excellent soundtrack.

The literal cost of this loss — and the acquisition by Walgreens — was driven home to me when I went to pick up a prescription at Walgreens for the first time this weekend, in anticipation of the change-over. A prescription that has consistently cost me $37 at Hotel was priced by Walgreens at — are you sitting down? — a staggering $250. My insistence that this had to be a mistake was greeted with a matter-of-fact assurance that it wasn't, and that I had been "lucky" to have bought it at such a low price previously.

I'll keep this short and won't lapse into a tirade about drug pricing, but this was a graphic illustration of where we seem to be headed as locally-owned and operated pharmacies are driven out of business. If you have to pay for prescription medication, especially out-of-pocket, be sure to check your locally-owned options (in Townshend and Greenfield, Mass., I'm told) before the big chains mow them down and empty your wallet. And contact your elected representative about regulating drug pricing.

Steve Carmichael

Brattleboro, Jan. 10