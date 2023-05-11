To the editor: For decades, and probably much longer, the public has hiked and hunted on the 70 acres of forestland and wetlands accessed from a trail next to the pond on Middle Road in Dummerston that's between Kipling and Dutton Farm roads. That ended in November 2022 when the land was sold and the new owner posted “no trespassing” signs. I have seen a black bear, a gray fox, owls many times, fish in the streams and ponds, and many other kinds of birds on this land. Some of the trees are 52 inches in diameter. A neighbor saw a moose there.
Last month, a group of neighbors met with the new owner and asked if he is willing to sell the land to the town so it can be a town forest, open to the public for hiking and hunting. He said yes, and he also listed the land for sale with a real estate agent. The owner also said if no one buys the land, he will log it, and build a house at the end of a very long driveway that he will install.
The president of Green Mountain Conservancy suggested I ask the neighbors to donate to cover the $2,500 cost of an appraisal, the first step to getting state (Vermont Housing and Conservation Board) money to buy the land. On May 7, I went door-to-door and raised $1,400 from 12 neighbors. Most of these are working class people. They made checks out to the licensed real estate appraiser who was recommended by the Conservancy president. We need to raise $1,100 more. I would welcome donations from the larger community.
The Conservancy and Putney Mountain Association declined to take on protecting this land. Both groups encouraged the neighbors to try to do it ourselves. Vermont Land Trust will charge a large fee to undertake this project. The Dummerston Select Board appears to be unwilling to take it on. Under state law, if 5 percent of Dummerston's registered voters sign a petition, we can call a special town meeting that could make this happen. If you are a Dummerston voter and want to sign such a petition, please email me ewilliams@valleypost.org or call my landline: 802-254-2531. Thank you.
Eesha Williams
Dummerston, May 9