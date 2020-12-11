Editor of the Reformer:
Re: Gary Fox ("Trustees debate contribution for development director's job," Dec. 10)
This is a fabulous article and I agree that this man has done so much for our community that most people do not realize! As a matter of fact, I have been working with Gary Fox, Tom Call, Mike Emerson, Jim Loney , SVG, David Deacon, Bellows Falls Historical Society, and others for the safe delivery of an amazing historic large piece of paper-making equipment from our community from one location where it currently is to a place by the Adam’s Gristmill that weighs in excess of 9 tons, the only one in existence, and that many, many historians will be coming to our community and town to see.
Most of this was made possible due to Gary’s wonderful grant writing skills that will benefit our community with tourists spending time and money here enjoying our rich and amazing history!
Tom and crew will be placing the equipment Friday (Dec. 11), where it will have its permanent home as part of an incredible planned museum that Gary has been working on diligently grant writing adjacent to the Bellows Falls Historical Society Connecticut River Trail and Labarinth.
We have such a great team all working so well together to preserve our history and promote our community to the public!
Thank you to Gary and all involted! Their are just too many wonderful people involved in this to begin to thank individually!