To the editor: For the past 30 years, my wife, Kathy, and I have kayaked on Wilmington’s Lake Raponda. It’s a quiet lake, and we’re grateful that we can experience it with swimmers, anglers, other paddlers, and a variety of wildlife.
Last fall, I became aware of the efforts of Responsible Wakes for Vermont’s Lakes (RWVL) to have the state of Vermont establish rules for the operation of wake boats on Vermont’s lakes and ponds. For more than two years, they have been working collaboratively toward that goal with Vermont’s Department of Environmental Conservation.
Until this time, I had never heard of wake boats. However, the more I learned about them, the more I realized the damage they could do if not properly regulated by state rules: damage to wildlife, damage to a safe and peaceful lake experience, and damage to Vermont’s lakes and their shorelines.
To learn more about this issue and to support the efforts of RWVL to protect Vermont’s lakes and ponds, visit their website at http://responsiblewakes.org/. I strongly support their work, and I urge your readers to do the same.
Dave Larsen
Wilmington, April 14