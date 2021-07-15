Editor of the Reformer: Many Americans like to say or hear that the United States is the oldest democracy. That makes them feel proud of their country and maybe justifies in their mind the frequent attempts by the U.S. to lecture other countries about being insufficiently democratic. But the U.S. only became a full-fledged, multiracial democracy in 1965 with the passage by Congress of the Voting Rights Act, that is only 56 years ago. When the U.S. was founded, it was a Republic, not a Democracy. Only a few wealthy, landowning white men could vote, nobody else. Women only got the right to vote in federal elections in 1920, and Black Americans and other minorities only in 1965. Furthermore, the Electoral College that decides the winner of presidential elections, means that on the presidential level the U.S. is still not a democracy because it is not the majority of all those voting that elects the President but a majority of the Electoral College. It is not even five years ago that the candidate who won the most votes in the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton, did not become President. And the filibuster in the Senate adds another undemocratic element to the American political process. Citizens of other democratic countries, such as our neighbor Canada and our European allies, do not understand why it takes 60 votes in the Senate to pass most legislation rather than 51 votes. Furthermore, gerrymandering, the practice of creating ultra partisan voting districts, mostly done by Republican legislatures, further weakens democracy because it distorts the will of the voting public at large.
In the last two decades the U.S. has even retrogressed in being a democracy. The conservative majority of the Supreme Court has pretty much gutted the guarantees and protections of the Voting Right Act of 1965. And now a large number of Republican-governed U.S. states want to move the country even further back into the undemocratic camp. They have passed laws or intend to pass them, that would make it much harder for minorities, especially Black Americans, young voters, low-income voters and the elderly to cast their vote. Even worse, these laws give the Republican controlled legislature in these states the right to override the elected state officials that conduct the elections, such as Secretaries of State or Election Commission executives, when the legislature’s Republican majority does not like the election outcome. It can then decide itself who won the election. That is not only undemocratic, it is authoritarian, the abolishment of democracy. The American public must not allow that and let all elected officials in the whole country know loud and clear that they will rise up to prevent the demise of democracy in the United States.