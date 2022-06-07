To the editor: Since gun regulation is going to be a struggle, and right now it has maximum public attention and support, we should focus on issue 1: outlawing automatic rifles.
Focus on that because it's key and, if we succeeded, it would take guns off the top of the national agenda.
And that would make it more likely that attention could be paid to global warming, currently largely ignored by government and the public.
In this country abortion and Trumpism-in-general would still be vital current issues. But the fate of the planet we leave to our grandchildren and theirs must get back on the agenda!
Byron Stookey
Brattleboro, May 30