To the editor: On Monday, the front page of the Reformer featured a photo of a man diving into the West River from the Brattleboro Outing Club’s dock (which the club owns and maintains). (Editor's note: the photo was taken on Thursday, May 20). I am a member of the rowing club and on arriving at the dock this morning, found a wet towel and two Bud Light bottles nearby.
The club has always tolerated respectful use of the dock by swimmers, but we have had many conversations about use of alcohol there and the number of people we have observed using the dock at a time. I am concerned that it has become a de facto public beach area, with usage expanding exponentially each year.
Peggy Hart
Shelburne Falls, Mass., May 24