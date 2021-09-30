Editor of the Reformer:
I received the note that the Reformer will be delivered to our U.S. Post Office box effective Oct. 19.
As a Reformer subscriber of more than 25 years living in Whitingham, I want the paper to succeed – we all need local news.
What may be an unrecognized problem with your new delivery plan is that so many who live in Southern Vermont outside of downtown areas or larger towns (like Brattleboro), is that perhaps most mail deliveries wind up like ours does, in a PO Box.
Making the short trip to my Jacksonville Post Office isn’t a big deal. It takes roughly a half hour round-trip in all, and so I do it about once a week. And, I think most folks in town live further from the post office than I do.
I will not be going to the village daily to pick up the paper; not even every other or every third day. So, I am going to wind up with five pounds of newspapers at once – and sitting down for the morning coffee to read them all will drain the entire coffee pot! And, of course, so much for timely news in its comforting/non-distracting paper format.
Folks getting post office delivery of their Deerfield Valley News, on the other hand, can get timely local news weekly; one trip to Jacksonville. That’s where I pick up The Commons, another paper that is formatted as a weekly. But The Reformer is a daily.
There is also an environmental impact component – when we add dozens of extra short drives to Jacksonville (and all around Windham County), rather than the dedicated employee making her steady pre-dawn rounds to our old, green street-side boxes. I’m not saying Vermont News & Media is being disingenuous, I’m sure you believe that “piggybacking on the US Postal Service will eliminate emissions,” but in reality, this argument seems a bit green-washing. Let’s be honest, tons of newsprint is going to be leaving the print shop on its way to the White River Junction postal distribution center, then another 100 miles to each local post office, before it even gets to the local postal truck – five days a week – a very long carbon footprint indeed.
In the decades we have subscribed, we have experienced home delivery glitches; none lasting more than a few weeks. We understand. Since here in the Deerfield Valley delivery has been remarkably reliable, replacing our driver seems to be just another cost cutting measure. A hybrid system (USPS + Drivers) would do your customers better.
With all the recent effort to improve both editing and print quality, overlooking our driver’s dedication – which exemplifies quality of service for certain – seems such a shame.
I understand I am old school, and there is an online option (nice for checking in on my small iPhone screen when I’m out of town), but walking through the fall colors or the winter snow or spring rain or summer shine – and experiencing the outdoors first thing in the morning to retrieve the Reformer from the top of my driveway has been one of those nice little New England treats. Then I get to warm up with the paper and a hot cup of coffee at the old round oak table to ease into my hectic day.
I just wanted for you to hear another side of this story. Again, we all need quality local news to thrive – and that starts with retaining your customer base.