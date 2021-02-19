To the editor: Town Meeting Day is always important to Vermonters and gives us the chance to elect leaders and decide on issues where it hits us the most, at the local level. As with everything else, the COVID-19 pandemic forced changes to how voting will take place on March 2.
Many towns in Vermont are postponing the traditional town hall meeting. In Brattleboro, there will be no early voting at the Municipal Building, but that shouldn't stop you from voting. As a Justice of the Peace and member of the Brattleboro Board of Civil Authority, I join with my fellow election officials and urge you to vote absentee.
Unlike the General Election in November, ballots will not be sent to all registered voters. You will need to make a request for your ballot(s). This can be done by calling the Town Clerk or by making the request online at mvp.vermont.gov. You should receive your ballot(s) in the mail within a few days. If you requested both the Town Meeting Day ballot and the Windham Southeast School District ballot, you will receive both in the mail together. Follow the instructions provided with the ballot(s) and return as soon as possible. They can be mailed back, placed in the drop box at the Municipal Building, or returned to the polls on election day.
Of course, you can vote in person on March 2. COVID precautions will be in place, so masks are required to vote indoors. An outdoor polling station is available for those who are unable to wear a mask or unwilling to do so. Make sure to leave enough time, because social distancing requirements will be in place and there is potential for longer than normal wait times. Town Meeting Day is your opportunity to select town officials and express your opinion on town matters. Remember, your vote is your voice.
Dick Cooke
Member of Brattleboro Board of Civil Authority
Feb. 17