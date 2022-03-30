To the editor: The Feb. 22, 2022 Brattleboro Reformer contained a commentary written by the owner of Vermont News & Media, the parent company of the Reformer, Paul Belogour.

Belogour: War is the answer The war between Russia and Ukraine can solve many pressing issues for the U.S. There are few…

The premise of the writing was that economically a war in Ukraine would be beneficial to the United States. The title of the piece was: “War is the answer.” The English language contains a word that describes a windfall due to the misfortune of others, “profiteering.”

The pictures in the media recently of the troubles in Ukraine are of holes blown in the walls of a kindergarten in that country. Imagine the horror for those 5-year-old students and their families and community. Imagine the destructive power amassed on both sides of this conflict. Think about the 14,000 lives lost in the last eight years in Ukraine, think about the lives that will be devastated in a war in Europe.

If accumulation of wealth is the goal regardless of the damage it does to other human beings, well then, was the institution of slavery acceptable because of the immense wealth it produced for the elite of this country? No, it was not and is not acceptable. Putting profit and gain before empathy of other human beings is a short circuit with no justifiable outcome.

The singer Marvin Gaye captured the essence of humanity when he wrote “What’s going On” in 1971: “War is not the answer.” “Brother, brother, brother, there’s far too many of you dying.” The idea that we will profit at the expense of others' horror and misfortune is simply wrong and indefensible.

Sincerely,

Shaun Murphy

Guilford, Feb. 23