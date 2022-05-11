To the editor: Once again, the leaked draft of the Supreme Court ruling concerning Roe v. Wade, written by arch conservative Justice Samuel Alito, shows us that the United States is not a democracy based on majority rule. The reason is that presidential elections are based on the antiquated and undemocratic electoral college, instead of on the number of the electorate that vote for each presidential candidate.
The fact is that the majority of the justices who now sit on the Supreme Court were appointed by presidents who initially lost the popular vote, and they were confirmed by senators representing the minority of the country. Moreover, a clear majority of Americans support Roe v. Wade, which the five Supreme Court justices, or maybe six, want to overturn. This clearly means that on this very important issue, just like on others, we have minority rule. And minority rule is undemocratic.
Sincerely yours,
Reto Pieth
Grafton,, May 4