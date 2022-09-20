To the editor: Regarding "riots in the streets" (as predicted by Sen. Lindsey Graham if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified information). It's clear that if a foreign agent learned our most secret data was so unprotected at Trump's place in Florida, the lives of many of our valued military folks would become further at risk and it would cost us billions of dollars to restructure our national defense.
It grieves me, but I think it inadvisable to prosecute Trump because I don't think it would be possible to exclude even one prospective juror already firmly decided against conviction, and a hung jury would be hailed by his supporters as vindication. We may have to live with harboring a notorious criminal at large.
John Everingham
Brattleboro, Sept. 13