Editor of the Reformer:
In light of Trump's attempted insurrection, it is imperative to take extra precautions with the presidential inauguration plan. We've asked people to forego gathering at Thanksgiving and Christmas due to the coronavirus. We should do the same for the January 20 inauguration. Set the example for America in the first hour of the Biden administration. Keep it simple, keep it safe, hold the inauguration indoors, immediate family only. We do not need a big show, a super-spreader event. We do not want Biden and Harris to be easy targets for Trump's mob. A peaceful transition is important, as is the health and safety of President Biden and Vice-President Harris and their families.
Janie Duncan
Brattleboro, Jan. 7