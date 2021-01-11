Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Editor of the Reformer:

In light of Trump's attempted insurrection, it is imperative to take extra precautions with the presidential inauguration plan. We've asked people to forego gathering at Thanksgiving and Christmas due to the coronavirus. We should do the same for the January 20 inauguration. Set the example for America in the first hour of the Biden administration. Keep it simple, keep it safe, hold the inauguration indoors, immediate family only. We do not need a big show, a super-spreader event. We do not want Biden and Harris to be easy targets for Trump's mob. A peaceful transition is important, as is the health and safety of President Biden and Vice-President Harris and their families.

Janie Duncan

Brattleboro, Jan. 7

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.