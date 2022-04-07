To the editor: Recently, the Green Mountain National Forest has proposed a draft Supplemental Information Report (SIR) that would result in a 20 percent reduction in planned timber harvests for the Early Successional Habitat Creation (ESHC) Project in the Manchester District: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=53629.
Activities for this project were approved in 2019, and included up to 15,000 acres of timber harvest treatments to be implemented over a 15-year period designed to increase the acreage of the regenerating age class (0 to 9 years old) of vegetation. The primary project objective is to provide habitat for neotropical migratory birds and other wildlife species requiring early successional habitats.
The reason for the SIR is concerns expressed by anti-logging groups, claiming, "Logging is the greatest threat to biological diversity and our ability to mitigate climate change." Fact: timber harvesting is a time-tested technique to create, or enhance, appropriate wildlife habitat, thereby providing habitat diversity for many years upon completion.
Public comment period regarding the SIR ends April 8 and can be emailed to: comments-eastern-green-mt-finger-lakes-manchester@usda.gov. Your response is needed if you value the forest products industry, the jobs they provide, and the crucial role they play in maintaining our public forest health and diversity for all concerned.
Frank Thompson
Sunderland, April 1