To the Editor: When an issue is discussed for a long time, one might experience fatigue. Or, as a prominent member of this community wrote to me, "Can we drop this issue? It happened. Let's please move on." But as Yogi Berra accurately predicted: "It ain't over 'til it's over."
In point of fact, the Select Board still needs to make a decision in about a month - on September 19 - as to how emergency medical services will be delivered in Brattleboro.
If you've been studying this, a few points are clear:
The town had a relationship with Rescue Inc. for 56 years - it was bumpy at times, and personalities are a challenge - but we, as entities, are bigger than that. We must restore the relationship. We are part of a region served by Rescue.
Rescue and its employees care about the people of this town. This is not just a slogan. See for yourself: there is an Open House at Rescue on Saturday, August 26, 4 to 6 p.m.
Fire-based EMS for Brattleboro in 2023 is ... more expensive... a squandering of ARPA funds that could be better used elsewhere, rather than trying to reinvent the wheel... a gamble based on (maybe) some revenue from insurance reimbursement and... not the right decision for today.
Even the International Association of Fire Chiefs, a major proponent of Fire-EMS, advised: "The majority of agencies across the United States are fire-based EMS systems, though this doesn't mean this is necessarily the best system for your community."
The board - five Select Board members will make this decision. You know who they are and how to contact them: Brattleboro.org - do it now.
There will be one more meeting for input on August 15 and a public forum planned for September 12.
Time is running out. Reach out directly to your Select Board members today.
Robert Oeser
Brattleboro, Aug. 7