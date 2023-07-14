To the Editor: I would like to know why The Reformer chose to allow Dale and Nancy Gassett to vent their specious opinions on the state of Vermont’s election processes on its pages – a ‘commentary’ that the Reformer felt compelled to qualify with this:
"Editor’s note: Numerous election officials, investigations, and court cases have found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.”
No evidence.
Where agreed upon facts are established, political commentary profiling how one views or thinks we should react to those facts should be welcome from all sides of an issue.
But in the absence of any evidence – as in this case – when The Reformer provides a platform for commentary that is only based on groundless innuendo, nonexistent conspiracies, buzz words, and bloviating MAGA idiocy, it impugns the quality of our local newspaper and the intelligence of its readers.
In future, when you feel compelled to add an Editor’s Note like you did in this case, don’t publish the commentary.
It is a disservice to our community, our state, and our democracy.
Scott Ainslie
Brattleboro, July 11