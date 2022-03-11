To the editor: As there have already been multiple, well written letters addressing Paul Belogour's callousness and war profiteer mongering I simply wish to offer Windham County's own oligarch a piece of advice. President Zelensky of Ukraine announced the formation of an International Legion that is accepting any volunteers wishing to fight the invasion. So if he truly believes "War is the answer" then here's his opportunity to put his money where his mouth is and go fight it himself.
Andrew Mario
Brattleboro, March 3