Editor of the Reformer: I am running for the vacant seat of the Select Board in Putney, and I am asking for your support.
About me: I grew up in Henniker, N.H., graduated from Bryn Mawr College with a degree in Classical and Near Eastern Archaeology and have spent the majority of my working career in IT. These diverse interests have taught me how to navigate the problems of whole systems, and how to present proactive solutions.
About us: Before moving to Putney, we created, owned, and operated a small family farm in Washington, N.H. My husband and I are both active on several local boards, and our two kids go to Putney Central School.
I have experience in our local town government. I am currently a Lister. I am also on the Planning Commission and the Energy Committee.
I am running for Putney's Select Board because I believe that local government and citizen involvement in local government is the key to improving all of our lives. But our local government can't help improve our lives if they don't live our truths. We need a representative Select Board that looks like us. I also recognize that I am one of the lucky few who can take the time to serve our town. I understand how difficult it is to juggle all of the responsibilities of a working family and still remain connected to a community. I pledge to listen to you, and to work for you.
For more information on 2021 Town Meeting and voting, visit putneyvt.org.