To the editor: The Putney Foodshelf thanks the Putney Craft Tour for its generous support over the years.
For about a decade, craftspeople on tour have donated to the Foodshelf. According to Nancy Calicchio, a long-time member of the tour, the idea originated with someone who was involved with the Foodshelf as a way to give back to the community. Nancy introduced the idea to members of the Craft Tour and received a positive response. In the beginning, she said, each of the Tour members designated the sale of one item as being for the Foodshelf. Subsequently, members have developed a variety of ways to contribute. Some Craft Tour members make a donation from their overall proceeds. Other members create a special sale event designated for the Foodshelf. For example, Green Mountain Spinnery sells sweaters (some made especially for the event, plus others), as well as culling knitted items that have been in the shop for longer than a year or two. The resulting total from the sale is donated to the Foodshelf.
We are very grateful to Green Mountain Spinnery; Peter Dixon of Parish Hill Creamery, who is the liaison between the tour and the Foodshelf; as well as to Brandywine Glassworks; Caitlin Burch; Flying Canvas Studio; Jeanne Bennett Jewelry; Ken Pick Pottery; Nancy Calicchio Paintings; Overhills Studio; Putney Mountain Winery; and all other Putney Craft Tour members for their ongoing commitment to the sustainability of the Putney Foodshelf.
Emily Zervas,
Treasurer, Putney Foodshelf Board of Directors