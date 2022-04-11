To the editor: In response to Lyssa Papazian’s letter ("Putney NIMBYism is on display ... again," April 8) concerning Putney’s housing project: Once the project housing is built there will be no opportunity to undo it.

I support the appeal. Errors and omissions tarnish the permit application. The project may well burden taxpayers with safety, traffic and infrastructure issues that the town is not equipped to handle. Continued discussion about the project should be encouraged, not stifled. Open discourse is the cornerstone of our republic. The appeal process gives citizens a strong check on actions deemed detrimental to their environment or community.

Papazian proclaims she cares about the people of Putney, yet she doesn’t support their right to appeal a project they view to be ill advised and improperly formed. Serious issues will be addressed in the appeal and need to be reviewed in an unbiased court. Papazian argues Putney needs more residents to support local businesses but the purpose of affordable housing is not to provide consumers for local vendors. It is doubtful that folks in the project would be the ones who “save” Putney businesses. Most likely residents of the project would do the majority of their shopping in Brattleboro, Keene and online, not in Putney. The revitalization of Putney’s businesses lies in the creation of attractive and interesting concerns that offer customers from everywhere products or services at prices that are in line with their expectations and means.

Papazian’s argument that all those in opposition are NIMBYS is wrong. I’m in opposition because I don’t think Putney is the right location for another housing project. Putney does not provide the goods, services and jobs that would be needed by the new residents. Additionally, a new housing complex would add to the already congested traffic of Route 5 and Alice Holway Drive.

Papazian’s Trumpian tactic of demeaning those in opposition to the project by writing, “I will not be voting for anyone wielding a pitchfork” is unfortunate. She uses the word pitchfork as a pejorative label for those who disagree with her, implying that they are uneducated, backwards thinking rural hayseeds. She is wrong. They are educated and informed people who have legitimate concerns. They are willing to fight for what they believe is right and best for all of Putney’s citizens, visitors, and taxpayers. I stand with them.

Sincerely,

Claiborne Coyle

Putney, April 9