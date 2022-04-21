To the editor: Putney Commons, the new affordable-housing project to be built at the southern end of the village, has stirred more controversy and turmoil than any town issue in decades. Although the Development Review Board approved the project, since it met all the criteria of the Town Plan and zoning regulations, a neighbor is apparently appealing the DRB’s decision to the state environmental court. The appeal process (filing the appeal; notifying “interested persons;” stating the questions the appellant is asking the court to rule on; scheduling a hearing) takes four to six weeks and could delay construction, which is scheduled to start this fall.
The Putney Select Board had no direct role in approving the project and has no role in the appeal process, but candidates’ attitudes toward the Putney Commons have emerged as an important element in the upcoming special election of two new Select Board members. While keeping the big picture in mind, a village Select Board is more than anything a working board: members need to be ready to focus and do the day-to-day heavy lifting required to manage town’s finances, infrastructure and personnel; there’s no time or place on the board for individual agendas.
Early voting has already begun, and I’m supporting Peg Alden for the one-year seat on the board, and for Charlie Raubicheck for the two-year seat. Peg’s professional background is in education, and Charlie’s is in the legal field; both also have experience in managing large, complex systems and budgets. Both bring an emphasis on service, and on addressing issues as they arise — gathering, carefully examining, and weighing as much information as much information as possible before making an informed, transparent decision. I believe Putney is fortunate to have such strong candidates for these demanding positions.
Maggie Cassidy
Putney, April 20