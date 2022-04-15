To the editor: Dear readers of the Reformer,

Thank you Anne Chapman for your very clear and moving letter ("Thankful for affordable WWHT housing in Putney," April 6) describing the value to you of living at The Windham & Windsor Housing Trust Putney Landing. I am sure that those who share the Putney Community Garden would express the same thoughts about working together in that beautiful shared space.

The Putney Co-op and its members, the Putney Central School Parent Association, the volunteers at Putney Community Cares and the Putney Foodshelf, the volunteers on the Rec League, the Putney Fire Department and those who volunteer in local government all are working together to weave the fabric of this community.

Forty-five years ago when I moved to Putney with my husband Tom Hoskins, Putney was just coming out of a long period of turmoil. Windham College was collapsing, those who lived here for many generations were being faced with a tidal wave of flatlanders with more liberal ideals and urban ways. And yet we did it. The community opened its arms to us over time and we worked hard to bring life and activity to the town. We need that spirit again now. We need to remember that the myth of who belongs in Putney is just that, a myth. We all belong here.

The plan that has been worked on for two years by Windham & Windsor Housing Trust has been well-vetted. It is well placed. After working with Putney Community Cares for 10 years on the board and as president, I am well aware of the needs for more affordable, more central housing for so many people in Putney. Noyes House was one early example of such an effort here. It continues now owned by WWHT, and prospers.

It appears that we need to speak up for INCLUSIVE volunteers for the Select Board elections coming up in Putney at the end of the month. Please vote for Peg Alden. We need to carry the tradition of an inclusive community forward.

Julia Forsythe

Putney, April 8