To the editor: I am writing this not as an elected official but as a resident of Putney. I am saddened and frustrated by what is happening here. Putney certainly never has been an ideal community but I have always felt, as both a resident and a past Select Board member, that despite differences there was a level of respect and neighborliness. But that seems to have changed. There are rumors and accusations that people are terrorists, that they are connected to organized crime, that the housing projects are simply money laundering schemes, that "those people" will bring more crime and drugs, that Putney should remain unchanged, that if there is housing built it should only be for people from Putney.
I ask my neighbors, please put on your rational cap and think about this. Spreading rumors about people is not what we are about. "Those people" are firefighters, teachers aides, health care workers, retired folks, disabled people, social workers, counselors, factory workers, etc. On most middle income salaries people cannot afford to rent in Putney — the average rent for a 1 bedroom is $1,557, 2 bedroom is $1,977. Consider whether you or those you know could pay that much on your income.
"Those people" do not bring crime and drugs. I hate to say this but drugs are already here. And Putney's crime rate has been decreasing; in fact it is 7 percent lower than the state average. Some of the people I listed above will succumb to addiction, some may commit crimes — but no more so than those of us who are already here.
Putney should remain unchanged? Unchanged from when? We moved to Putney in 1984 — is that when it should stand still? Since then much has changed — we have Landmark College, a new Co-op, new library, new winery, Putney Meadows, Putney Commons just to mention a few. Folks who have lived here much longer might say those changes were also unwelcomed. So where does it stand still and not change — from when I was a kid, from when I moved here, from when the oldest resident can remember?
And only rent to people from Putney? What does that mean? How many of us are "from Putney?" We moved here, many of the people I know moved here. Were we welcomed or were people saying, "That house should have been sold/rented/built only by someone who was already here"? So why now would we want to say only Putney-ites should be able to rent in the proposed project? Would that also hold true for private rentals, houses being sold, businesses being started — should we let only Putney folks in and tell the rest of the world that we are closed to them?
So please people, let's try to be rational. Let's be a welcoming community and stop vilifying people and creating angst.
Jeanette White
Putney, April 2
White is a Democratic state senator representing the Windham District.