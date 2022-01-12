To the editor: Each year, 9/11 is a widespread publicized celebration of the annual American war memorial holidays. It'll be no different this year. It's better to speak of the false forensic science of the official report now, than for it to get lost in the jingoistic media din of fireworks sure to happen this September 11, 2022. After all, 9/11 is the watershed moment that changed the character of America in this century forevermore.
It was the obvious casino-like demolition of the NYC World Trade Towers on the morning of 9/11 that raised many suspicions about the plane attacks. A search of the nascent internet then for videos of previous demolition sites showed that the exacting similarities were not just uncanny, but stunning. Blaming the militant Islamist terrorist group al-Qaeda for the attacks against America is only half of the story. It was the terrorists within that cemented together the actions taken to perpetrate the attacks.
Historically, there is no reason to believe impact fires near the top of those massive towers could have pulverized those buildings, floor-by-floor, so neatly straight-down like an accordion, directly into their foundation footprints. Moreover, every building collapse crushes human bodies, not shreds them into tiny pieces and tissue fragments. Only demolition explosive charges professionally laid throughout the buildings prior to the attacks could do that. But absolutely no building high or low, was ever pulverized by fire in a collapse sequence - until the Trade Towers on September 11, 2001.
If crushed bodies, crushed desks, computers, furniture, smashed toilets, sinks and other office objects had been found throughout the debris of the collapsed towers there would be no reason to question the official report. Instead, the clean up retrieved no bodies or body parts, but primarily tissue fragments that required a qualitative analysis of DNA fragments to reliably identify those killed, so families could have some closure of their lost loved ones.
The 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund of 2001 for deceased victims' families of this tragic event have been compensated over $7 billion and most lawsuit attorneys received 33-50 percent of their client's reward, Yet, why have only a few families demanded why their loved ones were blown to smithereens?
Then and now, there is no bias or disrespect intended in asking these questions. The bias and disrespect lies with the officials who refuse to answer the questions and who marginalized Americans seeking the truth of that day.
History shows us how easily the people can always be brought to the bidding of their leaders. And, there's nothing like a Big Lie to throw a blanket of deception over the "believing" people. Humans have been deceiving themselves and each other for thousands of years. Powerbrokers just have the advantage of lying bigger and better.
(Disclosure: I lost two friends in those towers; one, an accountant, the other, an associate in the NYPD. Even now, I have an equal personal interest in the truth of the attacks. No one can deny me that.)
Vidda Crochetta
Brattleboro, Jan. 3