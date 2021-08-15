Questioning the Presidency
To the Editor:
Remind me again, why is it that we need a President (rhetorically posed)?
Leadership? Heck, we were virtually without meaningful leadership for four years prior to President Biden taking office.
Without painstakingly going into exacting detail about why as well as the list of potential benefits of doing so, one wonders about whether it could be that, if we did away with the office of the Presidency, we could manage fine without it and certainly not risk having either the same or some other megalomaniac potentially assume the office yet again?
It is just a thought, though, in my opinion, one worthy of serious consideration as well as healthy debate.
By the way, if I recall correctly, sometime back in either the mid to late eighties during a conversation about politics with my father, he proposed a parliamentary style of government at the national level much as it is practiced elsewhere rather than maintaining the current office of the presidency (my father was an Independent, however with strong conservative as well as Republican leanings).
Morgan W. Brown
Montpelier, Aug. 15