To the editor: Most racists seem unaware or deny that hating black people is akin to hating themselves. Yet, when we look at African people, we essentially see what our common ancestors looked like. Too many white people would be very uncomfortable with the idea that they are not an original species.
The cradle of Homo sapiens is a paleoanthropological site in southwest Africa where the subtropical region is not too hot and not too cold, with mild sunny winters and pleasantly warm summers. It's an ideal location for a hairless primate mammal like humans to be born and survive. A "naked ape" born in northern cold regions is not easily suited to evolve and survive as a species.
Two hundred thousand years ago Homo sapiens in Africa looked like the modern humans they had become. They looked like us. When our ancestral African grandparents emerged from southern Africa roughly 60,000 to 90,000 years ago, they were met with climate differences that didn't change who we are but what we looked like. Those superficial changes became the racial formations we see today. Humans are essentially climate animals with evolving skin color and facial characteristics based on the prevailing climatic conditions and the position of the sun that black humans out of Africa faced. A major distinction of humans is that most of our skin is hairless and the exposure to more or less direct sunlight evolved skin varieties of black and lighter colors over generations.
Today, racial differences have become a "socially constructed identity, where the content and importance of racial categories are determined by social, economic, and political forces," according to a racial formation theory developed by sociologists Michael Omi and Howard Winant. These contrived, artificial social constructions are made or expressed by human beings rather than occurring naturally. The ignorance and superficiality of emotional, prejudicial hateful racism is a dynamic of an all-too-common collective social mental illness.
Nearly all people today largely owe their existence to the welcoming and nurturing climate in Africa that helped our black ancestors to eventually migrate to higher latitudes and evolve into the rainbow of humanity we see today.
No race has ever been superior to another. Accepting that we are the children of Africa is the obvious recognition of the habitable zone that gave humans the chance to survive and flourish in a particularly favorable environment. The significance of black humans is that they are the natural parent stock that propagated our species.
If humans were more intelligent and less emotional the commonsense of racial equality would be self-evident. But, all lives will not matter until black lives matter, as much as everyone else.
Vidda Crochetta
Brattleboro, Sept. 28