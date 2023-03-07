To the editor: I read Zara Bode's opinion piece ("A blatant example of racial insensitivity," Feb. 23) regarding my letter about the song "Strange Fruit" and whether or not it should have been performed at a recent event at the Latchis. First of all, I would like to apologize for un-lovingly modifying the word arrow with the word “poison.” Ms. Bode's brave response makes clear that her actions were not driven by malice and she didn't wish to poison anyone. She did what she felt was the right thing to do.
I don't know if an iconic song like "Strange Fruit" must be retired after Billie Holiday is no longer around to sing it. She sang it night after night to drive home a reality that is killing our nation. If no one can sing it with more power and effect than she (or Nina Simone) did, is there still a place where it can be performed to do its work?
There can be an assumption that because a young performer was going to sing this song, they were not capable of fully understanding the song and its possible ramifications. I believe that this singer was fully cognizant of the power of the song and what the possible ramifications of singing it might be.
Every day in the news, all of us, including children of color, are bombarded by graphic videos and reports of violence and racism that occur daily in the U.S. I can't answer whether “Strange Fruit” would further damage those children if they were exposed to it; I would like to know.
I've been accused of being irrelevant because I'm not on Facebook or other social media and therefore don't understand what goes on in that world and what damage it can do. The damage is hard to miss, as it crops up daily disguised as news in internet feeds across the spectrum of internet platforms. Should our actions be guided by judging what online reaction might be to a given event?
I wrote that letter because Black Americans wake up every day without knowing whether or not they will be subjected to racist micro-aggressions, full bore aggression or even potentially fatal violence against them that day. My belief is that white America only thinks about this when the latest video of police violence against a black person is released, and our thinking mostly registers that it is happening “someplace else.” I think that we need to be actively guarding against any forms of racism, overt or insidious; that if we are really paying attention, we will see that it is around us here in Vermont and we may be in a position to work to end it. For me, this involves drawing attention to the issue in any way possible, whenever possible.
I didn't instigate or suggest that this song come to “Windham County Has Talent.” But I was happy to provide the accompaniment when asked. I don't know if that was a bad decision on my part. I do know that I will try to do what I can to keep important issues on the front burner, even at the risk of getting burned. I am grateful for the criticism that I have received. Opposing viewpoints are a gift that should provoke thoughtfulness and introspection. I thank Ms. Bode and others for giving me much to think about.
Dan DeWalt
South Newfane, March 3