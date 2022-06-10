To the editor: I write this in response to an op-ed column by Stephen Fine ("Full of Sound and Fury," May 27) in which he mentions the Windham Central Supervisory Union and then continues on a bit of a ramble against current attempts to address racism.

Mr. Fine quotes plenty of lofty language himself, but the net effect of his letter seems to be that schools should just throw everybody out as soon as they indicate any racist tendencies. Throw them out? Onto the streets? This affects society how? Not only can’t schools just throw kids out (as Mr. Fine acknowledges) but the streets are no place for any of us to figure out ways in which our beliefs are harmful to others. Agreed, not all schooling is effective and racism probably will not be gone from our world any time soon, but a well-implemented course of discussion within the schools can and will have some effect as we learn to sit and talk with those with whom we disagree (something certain supervisory unions are worse at than others).

What bothers me more about the letter is the implication that racism is OK in our society: “People are entitled to think and believe what they choose to think and believe …” The earth was once believed to be flat, and only through years, decades, possibly centuries of education and exploration did people (mostly) come to the understanding that the earth is not flat.

As an old white guy who was born and has lived his whole life in the towns of the Windham Central SU, I am proud of the current efforts being made to work toward better understanding among peoples and hope that it will have the desired effect on the world in which we all live.

Sincerely,

Dan MacArthur

School Board member

Windham Central Supervisory Union

June 5