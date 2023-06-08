To the Editor: Not surprising that the Cheshire County Republican Party would be holding a 30 Guns in 30 Days raffle. After all, the party does stand for guns and God (the prayers that they offer after every mass murder.) Is a gun needed for self defense? Maybe, but I've not heard of any lately, not even on Fox News, unless you consider ringing the wrong doorbell or turning around in the wrong driveway a need for self defense. Has a good guy with a gun stopped a bad guy with a gun? Perhaps, but I've not heard of one lately, not even on Fox News. And the mass murders continue. A gun's purpose is to kill, and that's what I used my M-16 for in Vietnam. To kill. It is sad that a variation of that very weapon that I used to kill the "enemy" is now used to kill innocent Americans, most of them children.
Here's an excellent idea. Perhaps the Republican Party should raffle off condoms or at least use their proceeds to offer free condoms to help protect against pregnancy. People, especially young people, will have sex. Most of the Republican Party opposes abortion, regardless of the circumstances, and to some Republicans, abortion is considered murder, so why not make condoms more available and possibly prevent pregnancy, diminishing the need for abortion? I hope, God forbid that none of these raffled guns is used to commit a crime, possibly to even take a life. If so, I hope the C.C. Republican Party is held responsible for providing the gun.
Another excellent idea: Instead of using proceeds to elect more Republicans that blindly promote death via a gun, why not elect Republicans that question the wisdom of raffling death, or is there a litmus test taken to be a Republican?
Instead of promoting a product that is designed to take lives (guns), promote a product that is designed to save lives (condoms).
Jeff Scott
Chesterfield N.H., June 5