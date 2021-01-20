Editor of the Reformer:
As President Joe Biden is inaugurated, many are calling for renewed national unity and an end to the hyper-partisanship that has plagued Washington for years. For many on both the left and right, a major problem is Washington’s lack of responsiveness and accountability, and the feeling that neither party represents us. This has led to alienation from politics and established the conditions for the rise of a megalomaniac like Trump. When I search for solutions to these political problems, one of the most promising is ranked choice voting.
Ranked choice voting, which allows voters to rank the candidates instead of just choosing their favorite, makes it less likely for a deeply unpopular candidate to win. Many people either loved Trump or hated him. He won in our plurality system, but if voters’ full range of preferences were taken into account, he wouldn’t have made it past the Republican primary. Ranked choice voting also avoids the spoiler effect, so people can confidently vote for their favorite candidates even if they don’t think they are “electable,” because their vote will still count. Plus, ranked choice voting makes negative campaigning less effective, which is a plus for everyone.
With ranked choice voting, voters feel heard. There will be more real choices on the ballot, and more people will be happy with the outcomes of our elections. Pair this with the elimination of the electoral college and we can end both the intense division and the minority rule that have plagued us recently.
Gil Rosenberg
Brattleboro, Jan. 18