Editor of the Reformer:

I am running for the vacant seat on the Putney Select Board. I’m a semi-retired attorney, and have lived in Putney for the last five years. I have 44 years of legal experience in New York City, specializing in administrative law and civil litigation. I earned my degree at Georgetown, taught as an adjunct professor at NYU, and have long been recognized in Who’s Who in America. In Windham County, I serve on the board of directors of Groundworks, and earlier at Yellow Barn.

I can bring an informed, balanced approach to governance in Putney, and welcome the vote of my neighbors.

Charles Raubicheck

Putney, Jan. 29

