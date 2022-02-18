To the editor: I am pleased to write this letter of support for Zon Eastes, candidate for the 2-year seat on the Guilford Select Board. I have known Zon for almost 40 years: as a neighbor; as my daughter’s cello teacher at the Brattleboro Music Center; as a positive influence on young people in our community through his work with local and state music and arts organizations; and as a person committed to community service and improving the lives of the people of Guilford.
When Zon was appointed to the Select Board in 2019 he brought with him valuable experience and skills (executive, board, planning and organizational). In addition, he now has three years of experience as a member of the Guilford Select Board. We need to re-elect Zon to another 2-year term for the good of our town.
I understand that a member of the recently dissolved Planning Commission is also running for the 2-year seat on the Select Board. It is my opinion that the current Select Board rescued our Town Plan from a dysfunctional and unproductive Planning Commission and has helped put Guilford back on the path to having an approved Town Plan. Please vote for Zon to keep Guilford moving forward with vision, fairness and respect.
As I drive around town I have noticed new lawn signs supporting Select Board candidates. I try to keep my eyes on the road when I’m driving, so I can read some of the signs, some I cannot. But whenever I see those signs I am reminded to vote for Zon!
Eric Morse
Former chair of the Guilford Planning Commission; current cemetery commissioner; co-founder of Friends of Algiers Village, Inc.; co-founder of Guilford Preservation, Inc.
Guilford, Feb. 13