To the editor: The bureaucrats running the new Vermont State University plan to get rid of books in their libraries to save money. These people would get rid of nurses in a hospital!
The money could be saved by eliminating waste - that is, the many highly paid bureaucrats who do not teach. The University of Vermont recently tried to eliminate much of its education beyond how to count money.
Online “education” can only teach some skills. Knowledge gain requires face-to-face listening, discussion, and debate.
Reading books is necessary. Picking pieces one already likes while scanning an electronic device is not. Too many people, students and teachers at all levels rarely pick up a book now. Eliminating books in libraries will only make this worse. Will these bureaucrats actually burn the books?
Such policy threatens to even increase the number of ignorant Donald Trump supporters in Vermont.
Geoffrey Cobden
Weybridge, March 4