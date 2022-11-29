To the editor: Sources within the Vermont State Employees Credit Union reveal that the merger with New England Federal Credit Union won only by around 300 votes ("VSECU members approve merger with NEFCU," Nov. 10). This is probably why, unlike other voting outcome practices, where the actual result count is revealed for voters to see, that was not done. Suspicious why VSECU did not reveal the numbers. Request a recount. This is too close not to do this. There were members who had trouble voting online. Spread the word to other members. Contact CEO Robert Miller at rmiller@vsecu.com and BoardofDirectors@vsecu.com.

VSECU members approve merger with NEFCU MONTPELIER — The proposed merger of Vermont State Employees Credit Union and New England Fed…

Brian Resnick

Montpelier, Nov. 24