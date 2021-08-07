Reduce the tension of reading and writing

To the editor: I received an informative, sympathetic response from a Vermont state representative to whom I sent a copy of my recent Reformer commentary on reading ("Learning to read is a poor child’s best hope of escaping poverty"). Because this representative’s school concerns include, among other things, a nurturing environment and the high cost of public education, I provide pertinent quotes here from Spalding’s 290-page "Teacher’s Guide."

“The formal education of children should be centered on developing their ability to reason, to think for themselves, and on inculcating their desire to learn.” “He uses his mind and not his memory alone and thus acquires a mental discipline that will serve him in all education and in life.” “The Spalding Method is so direct and so organized that the children use only pencil and paper and their minds. No games, devices, workbooks, or films are needed to teach the basic elements of English. The direct use of their minds to work and learn, and to produce on paper, is far more interesting and instructive to all children. Adults tend to greatly underestimate the mental abilities of children.” “Through the years I have worked with thousands of children who found handwriting and spelling difficult. Their common characteristic was their tensing of the muscles in hands and arms and also in legs. The following techniques to share with beginning children in kindergarten (or younger), in first grade, and indeed in higher grades can help prevent tensions that otherwise build up.” “For many years since I learned the basic elements of this method, I have been able to prevent beginners who were clearly tending toward dyslexia from developing that great handicap. I have also by this same method rescued many older children from the frustrating failure to which their dyslexia condemned them.” “Have each child hold a pencil across the palm of his hand and make him see that it weighs next to nothing. Train him to consciously write with no real pressure in the arm or fingers. The arm should feel as light and soft as the leg and paw of a friendly kitten.”

These quotes partially reveal the nurturing nature and major cost-reduction provided by Spalding’s "The Writing Road to Reading," yet our public schools ban all such programs. Being a passionate social liberal, I often wonder why liberalism makes so little progress. Perhaps, as demonstrated by our public schools, it’s because liberals talk the talk, but won’t walk the walk.

Thomas W. Graves

Putney, Aug. 3