To the editor: When the August 2011 shooting at the Brattleboro Food Co-Op left a store employee dead and a co-worker accused of the murder, the shockwaves that reverberated across the town and county left so many of us bewildered, afraid and grasping for answers as to how could that happen here?
The recent tragedy at a Groundworks shelter in Brattleboro similarly opens our hearts to the grief of a life lost and how the tragedy of her loss leaves so many hurting.
Our hearts and minds similarly wonder again, how could this happen? Here?
There are no easy answers at the present, and it may be there won't be.
What might help now is working to stay connected. To use our hands to reach out to others. To use our voices in concert to grieve now and to move towards healing - or as healing was described to me once by someone with a long-term illness; to come to some sense of understanding and acceptance of what is.
As we try and collectively grieve, one difficult thing to get past is trying to imagine the horrible situation we are trying to grieve.
I was at the Morningside building often when I worked in Family Services. I know well the space this occurred at. I can only imagine those that live and work there now every day. This tragedy may be burned into their consciousness.
Such was the case at the Brattleboro Co-Op after the 2011 murder. Myself and many members and workers wondered how we could ever go there again. But, we did, through much effort into trying to grieve collectively and individually.
I've no doubt it will in this instance as well. Twelve years later, I'm not sure how many current Co-op workers were there then, but I can imagine that transition into the co-op again as a workplace and not just a crime scene took a while.
"When Bad Things Happen to Good People" by Rabbi Harold Kushner is a book that's often been helpful for me, over the years. As are the words of John O'Donahue, Irish poet and philosopher:
"...may memory bless and protect you
with the hard earned light of past travail;
to remind that you have survived before and though the darkness now is deep,
there will be an approaching light."
All three Abrahamic traditions are celebrating their spring rituals of reflection, rebirth, revelation and community at about the same time this year.
I wish all of us similar times of reflection - grief to healing - and rebirth/ liberation in the community.
State Rep. Mike Mrowicki, D-Windham 4
Putney, April 10