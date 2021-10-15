To the editor: We appreciate your intentions to save energy by piggybacking delivery of the paper with the (continually deteriorating, under Mr. Louis DeJoy, but that’s another conversation) United States Postal Service. But this won’t play out well.
Many of us on rural roads live some distance from our mailboxes (for us it’s a mile each way) and don’t get mail delivery until late in the day. There is often timely, even same-day, information in the paper about meetings and other events, which we will miss. We don’t want to go to an all-online subscription. You have already moved to online-only for Mondays, and I end up never reading it because I’m already online too much. So, altogether, this change has more downsides than advantages for many subscribers.
We want to continue to support local journalism. We need local voices and reporting. The upcoming change is likely to drive some subscribers away. Please reconsider.
Suzanne Weinberg
Dummerston, Oct. 7