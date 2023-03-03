To the editor: I am a landlord in Brattleboro. I have already written to the Reformer about this proposed change.
This is in response to letters that appeared in the paper this week.
From George Carvill: He claimed he was “part of the group that launched this charter change effort," but then complains that it shouldn't be part of the charter, but a local ordinance. He is partly responsible for this being a charter item.
Then he states “there is nothing in this fake ordinance to slow or reverse removing those properties from the rental roles.” Now he's calling the measure an “ordinance,” contradicting his earlier statement.
“Roles.” He later correctly refers to rental “rolls.”
Is Mr. Carvill a landlord?”
From Michael Bosworth — who states he is not a landlord.
He speaks about “the people whose lives they are completely upending.” But he doesn't say how this occurs.
The issue is not primarily about eviction, something no tenant or landlord wants.
My question is, where is the Reformer editor on these letters? I don't mean editorial opinion, just simple proofreading.
A piece you published by Isaac Evans-Frantz states, “Unjust evictions, however, are major disruptions in people's lives and can contribute to homelessness.”
And, "from 2007 to 2021, homelessness increased in Vermont by 259 percent.”
Also, “when tenants are evicted, they often are forced to move out of state or, in many cases, become unhoused.”
He talks about “unhoused people.”
But he doesn't tie any specific “unjust evictions” directly to homelessness, or the 15 year in homelessness increase. He doesn't state where he connects evictions to “unhoused people.” Is this just conjecture?
A landlord does not want to resort to a legal eviction. But an evicted tenant cannot get a good referral from a landlord who had to evict them.
Tom Murray
Brattleboro, March 2