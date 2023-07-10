To the Editor: The right and left are more alike than some of you may realize. I am making an educated guess that many people in Vermont sincerely believe that conservative right people are immoral, greedy, warmongers, racists, and fools. The majority of Vermonters deplore the ones with Trump flags and are wary of those with American flags in their yard. An American flag indicates a right wing conspiracy theorist.
When this country was formed, did the founders name a conspiracy that they wanted to buck? A conspiracy to undermine basic freedoms they wanted, and so verbalized in the Declaration of Independence and our Constitution? They were careful to name the 2nd amendment so that the tyranny of an armed government could not be repeated. They were careful to state that the government did not give rights, the rights we hold are God-given. Is God no longer the authority? Is government hoping we will place our trust in it, over God? Of course, the government is well funded, well-heeled and over-armed. For its breadth, do we have peace, prosperity, and abundant healthy nature? I'll let you answer that. I will say for myself, the government has failed. I know why too.
Many of you, Vermonters, have failed as well. How many of you deplore a Trump supporter or a conservative and spend no effort getting to know non-family people with those views? If you were to spend time getting to know them, you would find out that they are more like you than not. They want clean water; they want clean food, they want honest medicine, they want honest press, and blind justice; they are attracted to people of all colors and cultures; they love puppies, babies and kittens, and are, as a rule, generous and productive.
Those amongst them that deplore liberals assume that every liberal embraces pedophilia and is working to eradicate childhood innocence by normalizing attraction to children by adult men, calling it a minor attracted person, and are fools to abort the black babies at the current incredible rate. But the majority of you are not like that, the majority of liberals would never suggest that raping children is normal or honorable, and the majority want to support black lives, so you don't want them thinking that of you, do you?
If we leave aside the pedophiles and the KKK Nazi's as a sick bunch that live in either party, then we find that left and right are almost entirely aligned. They want fairness. We want fairness. They want peace. We want peace. They want clean water. We want clean water. They want organic food, not Monsanto garbage. We want organic food, not Monsanto garbage. They want honest doctors, we want honest doctors. They want fair justice, we want fair justice. They want prosperity for all, we want prosperity for all. They want truth, we want truth. They want multicultural Americans, we want multicultural America. Now, go spend time with those you claim to deplore, seek out their opinion (It's not anywhere on mainstream, start with Man in America or others on Rumble), and see how alike we all are.
Ever heard of the traveler who pits the trolls against each other by throwing rocks from beyond the campsite? Stop acting like a troll, and care about your fellow countrymen; love the ones with the other flag. Identify the stone throwers.
Emily Peyton
Putney, July 4