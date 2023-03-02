To the editor: Having known Franz Reichsman for almost 40 yrs, we were thrilled to hear that he is running for the Brattleboro Select Board. Franz has a brilliant mind and the broadest knowledge of anyone we know. He is familiar with town government, having been a Town Meeting Rep and a chairman of the Finance Committee.
Beyond this, his professional career makes him, in our opinion, a near-ideal candidate. For 30 years he was an ER physician and for 7 of those medical director of the Cheshire Emergency Dept. Just imagine having to make (instant) decisions every day that had a profound impact on another person's life! Not to mention that he witnessed the most concrete aspects of the real world (heart attacks, auto accident trauma, drug abuse, etc). BTW, this means that he had extensive interaction with ambulance services in our area: and hence he is presumably the most qualified person to offer advice on our town's difficult decision on how to provide EMS.
In addition to these reasons, we believe that Franz would be a superb choice because he is open-minded with a flexible worldview. He is a fantastic 'listener' which enables him to appreciate the perspectives of others. We would characterize him as having a Liberal/Humanist approach, tempered with the practicality and hard-won common sense of a good Vermonter. He is also an extremely generous soul, dedicated to family, and is a wonderful neighbor (as we know from personal experience).
Please consider voting for him.
Dorothy Riccardi and Carl McInerney
Brattleboro, March 2