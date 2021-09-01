To the editor: In 2020 Vermont retained its standing as the least religious state in the nation, followed by Maine and Massachusetts. The stark-naked dichotomous nature of these divided states in America is, to this day, a north versus south issue. Every state found to be the most religiously Christian are in the south and southwest (It's no coincidence that these states are Republican controlled).
The shifting currents of religious affiliation will accelerate as more immigrants and refugees emigrate to the United States. Expect these immigrants to bring their religion and religious culture with them. Nationwide, Hispanics/Latinos are the largest growing population group (currently 52 million at 17 percent) and are much younger than the rest of the country. Vermont's 2020 population comprises 2.4 percent Hispanics/Latinos and remains the second whitest state.
Proportionately, the smallest yet most troubling group of emigrants are Muslims. All religions are fractured by sects because "belief-dependency" is psychologically the least tolerant of all human behaviors. We can fight over food, water and land but tend to agree more readily than fighting over beliefs. Religious emigrants too often bring that fight with them.
When John McClaughry, vice president of the conservative Ethan Allen Institute, writes in a Reformer op-ed that he agrees when Governor Phil Scott reiterated to the White House that Vermont is, "ready, willing and able to help those coming from war-torn countries," he supports it in the context of ally Muslim refugees escaping from the Taliban.
Are Muslim Americans free to practice and enforce Sharia Law? Sharia regulates and enforces private and public behavior, including private beliefs. Sharia "prioritizes punishment over rehabilitation and favors corporal and capital punishments over incarceration." Compared to other legal systems in the world, Sharia law is the "most intrusive and restrictive, especially against women." While it's true that the three sects of Jukrislim religions are biblically ingrained with prejudice against women, Islamic Sharia Law, compared to Judaism and Christianity, is misogyny on steroids.
It's not an unwillingness to accept views, beliefs, or behavior that differ from one's own that's at play here. The future of women is threatened by historical and emerging trends that include the conservative backlash against women's rights and, "men and women" who cling to patriarchal systems and culture at the expense of gender equality. Sustainable human development isn't just about climate change, post oil and other major global infractions inherent in human activities.
Only women have the biological capability to make "man's seed" work. Without women's conception men are nothing more than boyish flagella with no river of life to swim in. Religious patriarchy was and is a meanspirited, despicable ploy for men to steal the future of women.
Women clearly have no business being under the thumb of patriarchy. Any woman who is content with patriarchy and being "under her man" is just a man dressed in drag.
Vidda Crochetta
Brattleboro, Aug. 26