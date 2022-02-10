Remember Abraham Lincoln on Feb. 12
To the editor: Holed up a lot because of the pandemic, I've been reading lately about Abraham Lincoln, and thinking that the hollowing out of our modern democracy began well before the rise of Donald Trump. One quiet but watershed moment might have been when Congress, in a stroke that combined pragmatism and amnesia, decided to merge the national holidays of Washington's and Lincoln's birthday into the meaningless, now basely commercial "Presidents Day." Imagine, if you will, a full-page newspaper ad promoting this or that Presidents' Day sale; then contrast that with an image of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington.
Given the destructive, divisive travail the country is now experiencing, perhaps it would behoove all of us, of different persuasions, to pause for a few moments this February 12 to remember the very great, martyred Abraham Lincoln. As some readers may know, he first really came to national prominence following his momentous "House Divided" speech. In the midst of the oncoming storm over slavery, he warned in 1858, at the Illinois Republican convention that nominated him to run for the Senate against Steven Douglas, "... a house divided cannot stand."
Of what weight or value now are his memory, his character, his humor, his wisdom, eloquence, his bravery, his terrible burden, his sacrifice and ultimately his martyrdom compared with a three-day weekend or a discount on a new mattress or truck? A president, Congress person or newspaper editor might now and then have invoked his greatness, relevance and example on his birthday, had the holiday not been casually erased by the national government he gave his life to preserve. A question: if, as a country, you don't honor your greatest heroes, what in God's name do you honor?
And might we also remember on the 12th some of his greatest, most heartrending words delivered — just five years later following his House Divided speech — in commemoration of the horrific violence at Gettysburg. Not since the Civil War perhaps have they been more achingly, more tragically relevant: "But, in a larger sense, we can not dedicate — we can not consecrate — we can not hallow — this ground. The brave men, living and dead, who struggled here, have consecrated it, far above our poor power to add or detract. The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here, but it can never forget what they did here. It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced."
Richard Evers
Brattleboro, Feb. 7