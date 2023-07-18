To the Editor: I was so saddened to see the obituary for Bill Heustis in the Reformer. The beautiful sentiments did not reflect upon Bill's decades as a guardian ad litem. Bill was an energetic and loyal servant to the children of Windham County, who found themselves involved in the child abuse and neglect docket.
As a guardian ad litem, Bill volunteered to represent the interests of these children in court and did so selflessly and effectively for many hours every week. As a former Superior Court Judge in Windham County, I had a front-row seat to Bill, giving his time and energy to this cause. Bill was one of the most kind men I have ever known and had the pleasure to work with. Bill's insight was always a gift to the judge, the attorneys representing the parties and, most importantly, the children who he represented.
I wish I could have thanked him one more time again in person. If you are interested in volunteering as a GAL, go to the Vermont Judiciary website for more information at www.vermontjudiciary.org.
Karen R. Carroll
Vernon, July 13